Why Ryan Bang turned down Korean projects 

It's Showtime host Ryan Bang revealed he turned down so many Korean projects as they picture the Philippines in a negative light.

Bang's revelation came during his recent interview with Sandra Jung.

"For me, hindi maganda kasi image," he initially mused. (For me, the image is not nice).

“Yung huling drama dito, dapat kasama ako dun eh,” Bang said. (The last drama here, I should have been included.)

Bang wants the Philippines to be presented in a positive light.

“Gusto ko ‘pag (ang ipapalabas) sa Korea tungkol sa Pilipinas, maganda (ang) image. Mag-yes ako, pero (kung) magso-shoot sila dito pero hindi maganda (ang) story ng Pilipinas, hindi ako nagye-yes kahit maganda ang opportunity,” he said. (What I want is when Korea makes a project about the Philippines, it has to have a good image. I will say yes. But if they shoot here but the story about the Philippines is not good, I will not say yes, even if the opportunity is good).