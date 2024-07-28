Why Ryan Bang turned down Korean projects 

It's Showtime host Ryan Bang revealed he turned down so many Korean projects as they picture the Philippines in a negative light.
Bang's revelation came during his recent interview with Sandra Jung.
"For me, hindi maganda kasi image," he initially mused. (For me, the image is not nice).
“Yung huling drama dito, dapat kasama ako dun eh,” Bang said. (The last drama here, I should have been included.)
Bang wants the Philippines to be presented in a positive light.
“Gusto ko ‘pag (ang ipapalabas) sa Korea tungkol sa Pilipinas, maganda (ang) image. Mag-yes ako, pero (kung) magso-shoot sila dito pero hindi maganda (ang) story ng Pilipinas, hindi ako nagye-yes kahit maganda ang opportunity,” he said. (What I want is when Korea makes a project about the Philippines, it has to have a good image. I will say yes. But if they shoot here but the story about the Philippines is not good, I will not say yes, even if the opportunity is good).
To best show his point, he cited an example like doing a tour in Boracay.
“Pero ‘yung mga opportunity na hindi maganda (ang) image ng Pilipinas, nag-no-no ako. Marami pa namang opportunity. So ‘pag ganu’n, basta maganda, para mabawi ko naman yung pa gmamahal sakin ng madlang people, mag-ye-yes ako (But if there is an opportunity and the image of the Philippines is not good, I say no. There are so many opportunities. As long as the country is beautiful and so that I can return the love of the Filipino people, I will say yes).
No wedding plans yet for Rhian and Sam
Exchanging I do’s is not yet in the horizon for couple Rhian Ramos and businessman Sam Verzosa.
This, the couple revealed before the special screening of Ramos’ latest movie, When The World Met Miss Probinsyana.
“The reason why we’re together kasi nakikita namin ang future namin. It’s just at the moment, wala naman kaming near future plan naman na mangyayari na,” Ramos said before the screening.
“It will be a surprise. Baka maunahan ninyo ako. Dapat hindi niya alam. (You might get ahead of me. She should not know about it),” Versoza said, referring to the press.
When asked what’s her ideal wedding, Ramos said she doesn’t have any.
“Actually, growing up, never akong nagkaroon ng (I never had an) idea of a dreaming wedding. Parang for me it’s not about what I’m wearing, what the place looks like. I think it’s just about the most important people there,” she said.
“It doesn’t really matter to me the destination, as long as the destination is a good relationship,” she added.
Kyline Alcantara seen with Kobe Paras’ family
As expected, Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras were seen again for the nth time.
Alcantara and Paras were a picture of a happy couple when they were snapped together with the basketball star’s father, Benjie, and brother, Andre. Also with them in the photo is Andre’s girlfriend Honey Escarez.
Taken inside a parking lot, one photo showed Alcantara fixing Paras’ hair.
They were also seen in a Tiktok video shared by a certain @poppie016.16 last 26 July.
The video showed a group of employees asking them for a picture. Paras and Alcantara can be seen holding each other’s hand in the short Tiktok clip.
The most recent sighting of Paras and Alcantara was during the recently-concluded GMA Gala where the former said in a short interview that they’re only friends.
Their first sighting together happened when they were snapped walking together while going to a parking lot in BGC. This was followed by a date during a birthday party and sighting while inside Paras’ tattoo shop.