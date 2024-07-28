Wemby, France post strong start

PARIS, France (AFP) — Victor Wembanyama scored a joint team-high 19 points as hosts France shrugged off a slow start to beat Brazil, 78-66, in their opening game of the Olympic basketball.

France won silver in Tokyo three years ago and are hoping to go one better at home, boosted by the presence of last year’s top National Basketball Association draft pick and rookie of the year Wembanyama.

The French trailed by eight after the first quarter in Lille before taking charge in the second and third periods, with Nicolas Batum also contributing 19 points.

San Antonio Spurs star Wembanyama, who is playing in his first international tournament for France, said he was blown away by the atmosphere at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. I knew it was going to be crazy, but I never thought it would be like that,” said Wembanyama, who had nine rebounds and three blocks.

France plays Japan in its second Group B game on Tuesday. World champions Germany beat Japan earlier in the day to launch their Olympic campaign, led by 22 points from Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

Australia, bronze medallists at the last Olympics, took down Spain, 92-80, with five different players reaching double digits in points, including Jock Landale who top-scored with 20.

Canada held off Greece, 86-79, despite 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second Group A game.

The United States begins its bid for a fifth successive Olympic title against Serbia, who can call upon three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. The Americans and the Serbians are still playing at press time.

Puerto Rico and South Sudan face off in the other Group C game.