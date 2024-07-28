Taduran TKOs Japanese foe, claims IBF minimum belt

Filipino boxer Pedro Taduran claimed the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown after a ninth-round technical knockout win over home bet Ginjiro Shigeoka Sunday at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu, Japan.

The Libon, Albay native overwhelmed his Japanese foe with a barrage of punches that damaged Shigeoka’s right eye in the fourth round.

Taduran continued to hound the Japanese in the succeeding rounds, connecting solid blows to control the bout.

American referee Steve Wills stepped in with 10 seconds left in the ninth round to spare Shigeoka from further damage.

It was a sweet victory for Taduran as he reclaimed the IBF strap he won in 2019 after beating compatriot Samuel Salva at the Philippine Marine Corps. in Taguig City.

Taduran gave Shigeoka a first taste of defeat after had an impressive 11-match winning streak.

The 26-year-old Filipino improved to a 17-4-1 win-loss-draw record while Shigeoka had his slate tarnished 11-1-0.