SPD nets P3.4-M shabu in drug sting; 4 HVIs arrested

shabu
(FILE PHOTO)

A coordinated buy-bust operation on Sunday afternoon by the Southern Police District led to the arrest of four high-value individuals in Taguig City.

The drug operation began on 28 July at approximately 5:30 p.m., during which the District Drug Enforcement Unit of the Southern Police District apprehended four high-value individuals (HVI-pushers) and seized approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu in Brgy. Calzada-Tipas, Taguig City.

The suspects, identified as alias Ryan (age 33), alias Analiza (age 37), alias Marilog (age 33), and alias Jeffrey (age 39), were apprehended for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165.

Authorities confiscated suspected shabu valued at ₱3,400,000, packaged in five knot-tied transparent plastic bags. Additionally, seized evidence included a P1,000 bill pre-marked with the letter "X," 139 pieces of P1,000 boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, and a floral design pouch.

The seized evidence will undergo forensic examination by the SPD Forensic Unit. 

Criminal charges will be filed against the suspects before the Taguig City Prosecutor's Office.

