Spare gov’t assistance from politics

Government financial aid, welfare funds, and humanitarian assistance — call it by any other name — aim to alleviate poverty and aid vulnerable populations in need. They are designed to reduce socioeconomic inequality, promote social welfare, and improve society’s overall well-being.

Handouts in financial aid, food assistance, healthcare and medical benefits, and educational support from the national or local government level ensure that the intended beneficiaries have access to necessities and opportunities for upward mobility. The assistance addresses immediate financial hardships; hence, the operative word in Tagalog is “pantawid,” which indicates temporary relief.

Welfare programs, unemployment benefits, and food assistance provide a vital safety net for people facing economic insecurity. They ensure that basic needs are met during times of crisis or hardship. This support can minimize homelessness, hunger, and other acute forms of deprivation, providing stability and relief to those in distress.

On the local front, the “Tulong Pampuhunang Ayuda sa Taga-Pasig” (TAPAT) economic recovery and rehabilitation program, which started during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, is an excellent example of assistance. It gives a P5,000 loan so residents can find jobs, and a P10,000 no-interest loan for those who want to start businesses, micro and small businesses in Pasig, and also business owners who need to tweak their businesses. Other local government units or LGUs have similar or other financial aid to assist their constituents.

The AICS, which stands for Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, is provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It serves as a social safety net or emergency plan to assist individuals or families in recovering from unforeseen crises such as illness or the death of a family member.

The program aims to ensure that marginalized sectors of society have access to healthcare services. In justifiable cases, medical aid can range from P5,000 to P75,000, providing significant economic relief for recipients.

Getting assistance may require some effort rather than receiving it for free.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program provides 10-day tempo-rary employment to individuals recommended by LGU. Jobs offered under the program include street sweeping and canal cleaning.

The objectives of many government assistance are laudable, but safeguards should be implemented to prevent its abuse, mainly when the elections are near.

It is no secret that national and local politicians often abuse these programs for personal gain and to secure votes. Instead of being used for their intended purpose of helping the less fortunate, the availment of this assistance is frequently exploited for political manipulation and corruption.

One form of abuse is the misallocation of funds. Rather than directing financial aid to where it is most needed, politicians may divert resources to their constituencies or supporters to strengthen their political base. This distorts the intended impact of the assistance programs and perpetuates inequality and social injustice.

Politicians often misuse assistance as a tool for patronage and favoritism. They can control and influence vulnerable populations by selectively distributing aid to individuals or groups aligned with their political agendas. This practice undermines the fairness and equity principles underpinning government assistance programs, increasing social polarization and disenfranchisement.

Distributing aid based on political affiliations rather than genuine needs can foster a sense of entitlement and discourage individuals from seeking sustainable, long-term solutions to their challenges. This not only perpetuates cycles of poverty but also hinders the development of effective social welfare systems.

The abuse represents a significant betrayal of public trust and a distortion of the fundamental purpose of government assistance programs. Instead of serving as a tool for genuine social empowerment and upliftment, rollouts are often exploited for political gain, resulting in considerable harm to the people they are meant to serve.

Addressing this issue may be a tall order, but it requires greater transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. These principles can ensure that assistance reaches those who genuinely need it and is not subject to political manipulation or abuse.

