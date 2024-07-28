SCUTTLEBUTT

Bigshot shut down

A former high-ranking official is reportedly pulling out all the stops to worm back into the good graces of the current administration.

Sources say this individual is practically on his knees, begging for a return to his old post. It’s in stark contrast to the person’s previous demeanor, marked by arrogance and a sense of entitlement.

“This person is desperate,” a close confidant revealed. “He has been doing everything he can to kiss up to the appointing authority, from the showering of praises to offering unwavering loyalty.”

Unfortunately, the tactics weren’t limited to groveling. There are whispers of this former official coercing the current staff to assist in a comeback bid.

But when faced with resistance, the former high flyer has reportedly lashed out with criticism and accusations, painting those opposing his entry as committing insubordination or inefficient in a classic case of “Do as I say, not as I do.”

“He’s acting like a dictator. He’s always been critical of us, but now he’s on steroids,” a staff member complains.

“He’s been berating his staff for not following his orders, calling them incompetent and weak,” another insider said, adding that this boss has been blaming his employees for his misfortunes in life.