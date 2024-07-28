Resilience, compassion, service

“Padayon” is a Bisaya word which means “carry on.” The havoc that super typhoon “Carina” and the habagat left behind has also brought out the best in Filipinos when it comes to demonstrating our resilience, compassion and service for others through our bayanihan spirit.

As one nation, we must carry on to help those in need while also learning from these experiences in order to provide a safer future for our children. As a public servant and fellow Filipino, I continue to do my part to help and I encourage others to do the same. Every act of service will go a long way in helping us rebuild and recover.

On 25 July, immediately after the strong rains, I visited the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila City to assist the patients and hospital staff.

It saddens me that those who are in dire need of medical attention are the ones who suffer more given that the hospital was not spared by the floods while they also worry about the safety of the homes they left behind.

During the visit, we shared hot meals like ‘goto’, and gave various forms of aid such as food packs, shirts, balls and fare for their ride home.

On the same day, I also assisted the 400 families affected in Barangay 519, Zone 51 in Sampaloc, Manila in coordination with Barangay Capt. Joan dela Cruz and ex-Barangay Capt. Carlo dela Cruz. Additionally, I also visited Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City to help 250 affected families.

During these visits, we handed out various relief goods, such as grocery packs, canned goods, snacks, vitamins, masks, balls and shoes. We also offered fare assistance to some victims needing to travel home.

In the following days, my Malasakit Team also continued to assist other typhoon affected communities as they delivered food packs, shirts and balls to 200 other typhoon victims in Manila; 150 in Marikina City; 150 more in Pasig City; 1,000 in Malabon City; 100 in Valenzuela City; 250 in Pasay City; 300 in Caloocan City; 300 in Navotas City; 750 in Taytay, Rizal; and 1,000 flood victims in Meycauayan City, Hagonoy and Calumpit, all in Bulacan.

In the Senate, I continue to push for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience through Senate Bill 188 which I earlier filed. I also co-sponsored and am one of the authors of SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

Time and again, the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters is enough reason to build mandatory evacuation centers nationwide and have a dedicated department with a cabinet secretary-level head and a clear mandate to streamline disaster-related efforts.

We should not settle with makeshift shelters for evacuees nor with just having a coordinating council or creating a task force every time disaster strikes. We must continue to improve mechanisms — from coordination among agencies and LGUs, preposition of goods for relief, evacuation, rescue efforts, and up to rebuilding, recovery and restoration of normalcy — to further protect lives.

Amid adversity, our mission to help the poor and improve public services continue. On July 23, we delivered our message and support for the Liga ng mga Barangay-Romblon Chapter Congress led by Board Member Milo Maulion in Tagaytay City. We give appreciation to our barangays for their unwavering dedication to bringing government closer to the people.

On 25 July, I also led the League of Local Planning and Development Coordinators of the Philippines Inc. Oath Taking of Newly Elected Officers with Secretary General Engineer Venancio Ferrer and National President Environmental Planner Efren Logroño.

I visited Legazpi City, Albay on July 26 and inspected its Super Health Center and evacuation facility — both of which we earlier advocated for to promote health and protect lives. In coordination with Senator Loren Legarda, we also assisted 1,000 impoverished residents and also extended various forms of aid to the 1,200 displaced workers with Mayor Geraldine Rosal on top of the temporary employment provided by the Department of Labor and Employment.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, I was guest of honor and speaker at the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games Closing Ceremonies held in the city that we supported together with the Philippine Sports Commission to promote grassroots sports programs and encourage the youth to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit.

Last week, my Malasakit Team also aided 18 fire-hit families in Marikina City and 131 families from various barangays in Iloilo City. We also assisted 25 calamity victims in Barangay Dadatan and Barangay Balet in the Island Garden City of Samal.

We also provided additional support to recovering disaster victims in other parts of the country, including 177 in Talisayan, Misamis Oriental; and seven in Cauayan, 17 in Pulupandan, 106 in Bago City, 16 in Silay City, 13 in San Carlos, 230 in Talisay City, and 170 in Bacolod City, all in Negros Occidental. Through our collaboration with the National Housing Authority, they also qualified for emergency housing assistance to procure materials like nails and cement to rebuild their homes.

Our Malasakit Team also extended help to 1,000 poor residents in Ipil and Naga in Zamboanga Sibugay with Gov. Ann Hofer; 500 in Sto. Domingo and 974 in Bongabon, both in Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos.

In partnership with the local government of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur led by Mayor Roque Versoza, we also provided financial support and other forms of aid to 2,000 beneficiaries on July 26. Another 1,800 also received financial support through our efforts a day before.

Furthermore, we provided support to 155 displaced workers in Koronadal City, South Cotabato with Vice Gov. Arthur Pingoy and 36 in Pandan, Antique with Councilor Plaridel Sanchez. They also received temporary employment from the government.

We also supported 100 TESDA scholars who graduated from the Call Center Academy in Danao City, Cebu.

My team also supported and provided aid to 100 participants of the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines-Region 11 Regional Convention and Sportsfest in Digos City.

Meanwhile, I wish every athlete and every coach of the entire Philippine delegation to the Paris Olympics good luck! Amid the adversity we face, let us unite and support our Olympians in their quest to bring honor to our beloved country. Laban Pilipinas! Go for Gold!

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to help in any way I can to uplift the lives of the poor and the needy despite the adversities we face to the best of my abilities. This is my commitment to the Filipino people: patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!