Queer puppet and shadow play reimagines Tagalog mythology

Through performances Lakapati aims to discuss LGBTQ+ experiences in Filipino culture. The two-act, queer puppet and shadow play follows the titular character, Lakapati, an intersex .goddess of agriculture and fertility once revered by the Tagalog people, as she embarks on a journey to self-discovery. Amid her struggles to find the balance between self-expression and self-preservation under the criticizing eyes of the church together with the public, she meets Bathala. Grounded on the norms built on tolerance and obligation, the two embrace true solidarity.
Lakapati is produced by Balay Tamawo Puppet Theater, a group of Theater Arts students Charlize Gloria, Shang Belleza, Joaquinito Ventura, and Skip Arroyo from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance. It is directed by budding dramaturg and filmmaker Gio C. Potes, who co-wrote the piece together with Aidan Angan and A.D. Belleza. Gloria serves as assistant director.
It will feature performances by Andrea Resurreccion, Kelsi Labador, Darcy Vales, Robe Dagcuta, Erich Baldove, Cher Victorino, Rosea Ansay, Yanna Baleda, Grace Baquiano, Samantha Guerrero, Gero Rojas, Althea Guancia, and Alex Cruz.
“By reimagining the myth of Lakapati and Bathala, we wish to explore the queer experiences in the two of the most prominent social structures in the Philippines today — religion and family,” the group explains.
“This play asks the timely question: Why do we punish queer identities, when so much of Filipino culture not only celebrates, but relies on the community that preserves it?” they add.
With Lakapati, the team examines the queer background within the Filipino culture, explores themes of individuality and belongingness, and fosters dialogue on LGTBQ+ acceptance. Through the modernized Philippine mythology, which reflects the pre-colonial society that was once inclusive toward the queer community, the young artists likewise hope to encourage parents in the audience to openly learn and reflect on the state of queerness in their homes.
Open to the public, Lakapati will be staged from 5 to 9 August, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a gala show on 10 August at 2 p.m. It will be at the sixth-floor Black Box Theater, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. Tickets are available at P350 for VIP and P300 for regular patrons. The gala admission fee is P450. For more information, visit facebook.com/balaytamawo24.