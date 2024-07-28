Queer puppet and shadow play reimagines Tagalog mythology

Through performances Lakapati aims to discuss LGBTQ+ experiences in Filipino culture. The two-act, queer puppet and shadow play follows the titular character, Lakapati, an intersex .goddess of agriculture and fertility once revered by the Tagalog people, as she embarks on a journey to self-discovery. Amid her struggles to find the balance between self-expression and self-preservation under the criticizing eyes of the church together with the public, she meets Bathala. Grounded on the norms built on tolerance and obligation, the two embrace true solidarity.

Lakapati is produced by Balay Tamawo Puppet Theater, a group of Theater Arts students Charlize Gloria, Shang Belleza, Joaquinito Ventura, and Skip Arroyo from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance. It is directed by budding dramaturg and filmmaker Gio C. Potes, who co-wrote the piece together with Aidan Angan and A.D. Belleza. Gloria serves as assistant director.

It will feature performances by Andrea Resurreccion, Kelsi Labador, Darcy Vales, Robe Dagcuta, Erich Baldove, Cher Victorino, Rosea Ansay, Yanna Baleda, Grace Baquiano, Samantha Guerrero, Gero Rojas, Althea Guancia, and Alex Cruz.

“By reimagining the myth of Lakapati and Bathala, we wish to explore the queer experiences in the two of the most prominent social structures in the Philippines today — religion and family,” the group explains.