QC citizens benefit from community engagement

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Sunday that it has conducted 106 community engagement activities from 19 to 25 July 2024, benefiting over 10,000 residents.

In a statement, the QCPD said that the initiatives were carried out by the District Community Affairs and Development Division, District Mobile Force Battalion, Stations’ Community Affairs Section and other partner organizations.

Activities included lectures on Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan program, crime prevention, Safe Spaces Act, bomb awareness, anti-bullying, violence against women and children, anti-rape, human rights, gender sensitivity and other relevant topics.

Aside from providing information, the QCPD also distributed PARAK newspapers, food packs, and IEC materials. They also conducted clean-up drives, dialogue sessions, tree-planting activities, and livelihood programs.

“These activities prove our commitment to providing timely information and knowledge to our community. Through these efforts, we strengthen our ties with QCitizens, which is key to maintaining peace and order in Quezon City,” said QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan.