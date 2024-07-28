PNP orders tighter security vs high-threat individuals

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday revealed that it is planning to redistribute security personnel with a focus on protecting individuals deemed at high risk.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil disclosed that the current deployment of the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) is inefficient, with too many officers assigned to low-threat individuals at the expense of public safety.

The ideal police-to-population ratio of 1:500, he said, is far from the current 1:2,000.

“We need to optimize our resources,” Marbil said. “By concentrating our security efforts on those who truly need it, we can improve overall public safety.”

The PNP will base the reassignment of security personnel on a comprehensive threat assessment, considering factors such as recent threats, government position, and intelligence reports.

“Our directive is to ensure that our limited security resources are allocated effectively, focusing on individuals who genuinely face significant security threats,” Marbil said. “This way, we can enhance our protective services for those in need while optimizing our overall public safety efforts in our communities.”

Meantime, Marbil assured that Vice President Sara Duterte will continue to receive top-tier security, as while 75 PSPG officers were transferred to the National Capital Region Police Office, 31 remain assigned to the Vice President.

“We are committed to adapting to evolving security challenges while ensuring the efficient use of our personnel,” Marbil said.