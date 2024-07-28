PLUSH RIDE ON A ROUGH NIGHT: Ford’s Territory Sport, the charming big brother in the popular brood

They say that all you need on your journey in life is somebody who tells a good story along the way. Well in a terrible traffic, you may need more than that.

A lovely ride, perhaps?

On Friday night, the weekend after the calamitous downpour, me and my wife encountered an extraordinary traffic jam just after entering España Avenue from Dos Castillas Street in Manila.

That particular stretch up until the Welcome Rotonda is usually a breeze that time in the evening. So that made it all the more shocking to cover that kilometer or so, in almost an hour.

Little did we know that it was just a prelude. The segment after that was the belly of the beast: The crisscrossing streets of D. Tuazon, Agno and Cordillera. Total chaos. No traffic enforcers, let alone traffic lights.

To each his own on the clogged streets where piles of garbage from the previous days’ floods were strewn left and right.

Good thing we’re in the all-new Ford Territory Sport. The high-end model of the immensely popular mid-sized crossover SUV.

The color of the unit we test-drove was “Lustrous Grey,” the best of the three offered (the others being Panther Black and Crystal Pearl White) in my opinion.

It carried a strong, sporty presence, especially with the combination with matte, black grille and the 19-inch ebony alloy wheels.