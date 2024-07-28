PCG delays siphoning from sunken ship

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has delayed its siphoning operations on the sunken oil tanker MT Terra Nova after divers found that nine valves on the vessel were leaking. This precaution aims to prevent further oil leakage and environmental damage.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo explained that, following guidance from Admiral Gavan and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the immediate priority is to seal the leaking valves before commencing siphoning.

“The order is to cover and seal the valves first to ensure there are no additional leaks before starting the siphoning operations,” Balilo said.

Divers are working to patch the leaking valves and are expected to complete this by Monday, with oil recovery operations scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The MT Terra Nova sank off the coast of Bataan on 25 July, creating an urgent situation as authorities scramble to mitigate potential environmental impacts.

In response, the PCG has deployed oil booms and sprayed dispersants in Manila Bay to prevent the spread of oil. Fishing activities in the affected areas have been suspended.

Oil slicks from the tanker have reached the coast of Hagonoy, Bulacan. Environmental group Greenpeace Philippines posted images showing a thick layer of oil approximately 4 kilometers from the shore. Balilo confirmed the presence of the oil spill in Hagonoy but reassured the public that it is being closely monitored. He noted that no oil spills have been reported in Batangas.

In addition to the MT Terra Nova incident, the PCG reported a new sinking event involving another tanker, MTKR Jason Bradley, in Mariveles, Bataan. The origins and intended destination of this vessel are still unknown.

Balilo also reminded fishermen to avoid areas affected by oil slicks and to fish only in locations designated safe by local government units.