Paracelis health center up

BAGUIO CITY — Residents of Paracelis, a town in the eastern part of Mountain Province, and potentially neighboring areas, will soon benefit from a new super health center.

Paracelis Mayor Marvos Ayangwa announced that the facility, set to begin construction in the first quarter of 2025, will address the medical and health needs of residents, including those in the most remote parts of the town.

The health center will be located in Barangay Butigue and will initially serve the southern barangays of Paracelis: Butigue, Bananao, Palitud and Anonat.

Following the completion and operational launch of this health center, plans are already in place for another facility to be established in the northern part of Paracelis.

Currently, Paracelis has health centers in nine barangays, but they are not equipped for minor surgical operations.

In the interim, the local government is providing telemedicine consultations for those unable to visit health centers or the municipal district hospital.

Additionally, the local government is in the process of planning a dialysis center for the town.