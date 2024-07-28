Parañaque drug peddlers nabbed

Police reported that two men were arrested and suspected drugs seized during a police operation Saturday afternoon.

The Parañaque City Police Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended the suspects about 4:30 p.m. in Barangay San Dionisio.

Authorities identified the suspects as alias Angel and alias Rojan, who were apprehended on suspicion of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Officers seized six plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu. Also recovered were two P500 bills — one marked as buy-bust money and the other as recovered money — and a blue coin purse. The drugs weighed about 25 grams with a street value of P170,000.

The seized drugs will be sent to a police crime laboratory for analysis while the suspects were detained at the Parañaque City Police station pending charges.