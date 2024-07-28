Pampanga agri suffers P266-M damage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The agricultural sector in the province suffered extensive damage amounting to P266,502,144.83 due to the impact of typhoon “Carina.” According to the Provincial Agricultural Office (PAO), this damage primarily affected rice and high-value crop production.

Rice crop damages totaled P121,607,494.83, while damages to high-value crops were estimated at P212,875. The PAO noted that significant high-value crop damages were reported in Bacolor and Magalang. In Bacolor, corn production suffered P100,000 in losses. Arayat faced rice crop damage of P43.9 million, and Apalit experienced crop damage totaling P24.5 million. Candaba reported rice crop damages amounting to P15.8 million.

Additionally, San Simon and Lubao reported agricultural damages of P7 million and P5 million, respectively.

The fisheries sector in Pampanga also sustained substantial damage, totaling P144,581,775. The breakdown of damages includes P5.3 million in Sasmuan, P144 million in Minalin, P19 million in Macabebe, and P16 million in Masantol.

In response to the widespread devastation, the province has been placed under a state of calamity following the passage of Resolution No. 8667 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. Governor Dennis Piñeda has enacted a price freeze and expedited disaster response funds to assist affected constituents.

The typhoon caused flooding in 205 barangays, impacting 105,580 families and 319,690 individuals. Currently, 765 families are sheltered in 62 evacuation centers across the province due to flooding in their homes.