PAC TO THE FUTURE?: Exhibition match goes the distance

SAITAMA, Japan — Manny Pacquiao dined in the company of four Manila-based writers at around noon Sunday inside his lavish suite in central Tokyo and had a filet mignon and grilled chicken as main course plus a sizable serving of steamed white rice.

He also asked for his vitamins, requested his aide to order another serving of the delectable meat since the portion given was simply too small for somebody who was about to engage in a fight.

After the customary exchange of pleasantries with his visitors came the boxing star’s personal doctor who had flown in from Manila.

She gave him a tight embrace and asked if everything was fine.

He nodded and gave a smile and bowed his head to say grace.

Moments later, Pacquiao began eating by tasting the soup before slicing the marshmallow-soft steak in bite-sized pieces, its mouthwatering juices oozing out and giving his plate a sparkling glow.

While he dined, the talk revolved around how big was his Japanese foe Rukiya Anpo when they finally came face-to-face.

“I was looking at him and realized how big he was,” Pacquiao told the scribes, the doctor and her husband, looking wide-eyed and in awe of the six-feet banger.

Members of his team had described the Japanese as a giant as he held a six-inch height advantage over the eight-division legend.

But Pacquiao, who at 45 is almost 20 years older, had a better description of the kickboxing champion.

“He looks like a monster next to me.”

Indeed, Anpo didn’t just look like one; he fought like one.

In the first round, Anpo landed several good shots as Pacquiao struggled to shorten the gap between him and the long-armed and tall Japanese.

The same thing happened in the second and third as Pacquiao made a bold move to engage Anpo in a slugfest as the crowd cheered.

Both fighters made the agreed weight limit of 152 lbs but when they answered the bell, Anpo appeared even bigger and bolder.

Pacquiao did add some weight but his physique still looked leaner than Anpo, whose build was rock-solid.

Still, Pacquiao attempted to turn the exhibition into a street brawl, the way he had turned his countless fights in Las Vegas and elsewhere in a Hall of Fame career that kicked off in 1995.

“Anpo is strong and he fought well. He did his best to give you a good fight,” Pacquiao said.

Anpo, for his part, was respectful of his legendary foe, adding that he feel honored to have fought Pacquiao.

It was a grand boxing debut for Anpo, who also practices karate, as he went the distance with the wight-division legend.

Meanwhile, what’s down the line for Pacquiao has yet to be decided but one guy at ringside expressed his desire to face him.

“It will be the young lion versus the old lion,” Ryan Garcia, the immensely popular American fighter said.