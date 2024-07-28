“An artist’s work is a progression, an evolution that gleans from what was learned in previous investigations and moves forward as part of that growth. By focusing on the monochrome, we can bring these artistic advances to light, extracted from the numerous distractions of a robust and busting art scene.”

The installation is a reminder of the purity of our untouched lands void of any influence - a total eclipse. There’s always that yearning from learning the keeps the world within and around us rotating. Stephanie ends, “Artinformal highlights the educational aspect of art, as it has done since the gallery’s origin, by considering artists as more than incessant producers, and instead by inquiring more wholistically on how artworks had imperceptibly come to be.”

Eclipse: The Strange & Familiar runs until 1 August at Artinformal, Karrivin Plaza, Chino Roces Avenue extension, Makati city.