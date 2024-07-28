‘Oplan Sita’ yields shabu

Authorities reported that a laborer was arrested and a significant amount of suspected shabu was seized during a police operation.

The Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit of the Las Piñas City police station was conducting Oplan Sita at Alido Bridge River Drive in Barangay Zapote at about 11:55 p.m. when they apprehended the suspect, police said.

The suspect — identified only as alias Mark, a construction worker — was found in possession of 17 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu. The drugs weighed about 55 grams and had an estimated street value of P374,000.

Police also recovered a yellow and blue coin pouch from the suspect.

Mark was brought to Las Piñas District Hospital for a medical examination before being turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for further investigation and proper disposition.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.