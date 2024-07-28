OMF relief packs reach Metro, Rizal residents

A day after the Luzon-wide flooding caused by continuous monsoon rains enhanced by typhoon “Carina,” volunteers from Meralco and its partners distributed relief packs to various communities affected by the deluge.

With help from AFP Reserve Command volunteers, OMF relief packs were handed to residents of Katipunan Village in Rodriguez, Rizal on 25 July.

BGEN Vicente M. Ronatay, commander of the AFP Reserve Command, thanked employee-volunteers of Meralco Networks, Meralco South Metering Services and Security and friends at the AFP Reserve Command for helping compatriots devastated by the floodings.

Relief packs, which contain rice, canned goods, coffee and biscuits, also were distributed to some families in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Cainta, where flood reached up to the second floor of many homes.

Barangay captain Janice Gomez Tacsagon, Meralco Cainta Business Center and Meralco Rescue Team worked together to distribute the food bags.

Onyok Sumambong, one of the residents, said the relief packs are a big help for their family and thanked OMF for the donation.

OMF relief goods were also given to evacuees at the UST-Angelicum College gymnasium.

Employee-volunteers of Meralco Roosevelt Business Center and Meralco Rescue Team helped deliver the aid.

Further, OMF turned over relief packs to the Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (Pasig City DRRMO) for distribution to affected families. Roy Padama, Logistic Section chief of Pasig City DRRMO, Bryant Wong, head of Pasig City DRRMO, Pasig City Police led by PCol. Celerino Sacro Jr. and to the Pasig LGU for the opportunity to distribute aid to Pasigueños in times of need.