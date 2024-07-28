Omega Empress wins MWI 2024

Omega Empress has etched its name in Esports history after beating tournament favorite Team Vitality to win the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational 2024 yesterday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Composed of Cebuana players Ayanami, Keishi, Amoree, Shinoa, and Meraaay, Omega Empress pulled off a major upset when they defeated Team Vitality by way of a 3-0 sweep in the grand finals.

"We want to give honor to our country. I hope we made our kababayans proud, including those who went to the venue to support us. It feels like a dream for all of us," said Omega Empress roamer Meraaay.

"To all aspiring female MLBB players out there, continue what you're doing, especially if it is something that you love. We started from scratch, always almost losing every time, but we continued playing because we felt like this is something we love."

The win saw Omega Empress bag the largest purse in Women's Mobile Legends competitive history, taking home $180,000 of the $500,000 prize pool. According to Esports Charts, the match between the two peaked at 265,117 concurrent viewers.