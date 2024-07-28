NPA fighter yields after leader killed

TACLOBAN CITY — A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the military on Saturday, bringing with him a cache of firearms and war materiel following the death of his commander in a recent firefight.

Lando Yape, also known as Rose, voluntarily surrendered to the 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) in Barangay Domrog, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar. Yape handed over two M16 rifles, 10 magazines, 284 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and other significant war equipment, along with his personal belongings.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Bugaoan, commander of the 78IB, confirmed that Yape was part of the group led by Joel Guarino, alias Duran, who was the Squad Leader of Squad 2 of the Apoy Platoon under the NPA’s Sub-regional Committee Sesame, part of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. Guarino was killed in an encounter with government forces on the morning of 25 July in the hinterlands of Barangay Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar.

Yape, who was with Guarino’s group during the clash, managed to escape and subsequently contacted his family. His family facilitated his surrender after Yape appealed to them to inform authorities of his intention to surrender. Yape admitted that the remaining NPA members have been disheartened by Guarino’s death and the ongoing pressure from government operations.

“The pressure from government operations and the dismal conditions within the movement following the recent encounter were too overwhelming to bear,” Yape said in the vernacular.

Brigadier General Noel Vestuir, the Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, commended the troops for their efforts in securing Yape’s surrender. He anticipates that more NPA members will follow suit as their morale continues to decline.