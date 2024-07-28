NCCA wants CdO river declared as cultural heritage site

Cagayan de Oro City — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is seeking the city government’s support to advance the Cagayan de Oro River Heritage Act.

NCCA Executive Director Eric Zerrudo visited Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando ‘Klarex’ Uy to emphasize the need for City Hall’s backing in their campaign to designate the Cagayan de Oro River as a cultural heritage site. Zerrudo highlighted the river’s significance to the city’s economic and cultural history.

The city council has already passed a resolution identifying heritage sites in compliance with Republic Act 11771, which established the Cagayan de Oro Cultural Center and Museum.

However, the river was not included in the heritage site list, despite the recent development of a 2.5-kilometer boulevard along the river. Originally built as a river protection project, the boulevard has become a popular tourist spot.

The two-lane boulevard, inaugurated in August 2022, extends from Barangay Puntod to J.R. Borja Street, passing under Marcos Bridge and Consolacion, with a T-intersection at Burgos Street.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, it is part of the Cagayan de Oro River Flood Management Project.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implemented the project to protect residents living along the riverbanks from flood risks.

Additionally, a proposal has been made to develop a “Tree of Life Marker” at Isla De Oro along the Cagayan de Oro River.

This marker would commemorate a mango tree that sheltered 50 people during the devastating typhoon “Sendong” on 17 December, 2011.

The typhoon caused 1,257 deaths, 6,071 injuries, and 182 people went missing across 13 provinces in the Philippines, with nearly 900 bodies found in Cagayan de Oro City.

The mango tree became a symbol of survival for those who clung to it amid the flooding.

The city government has designated the Rio De Oro Boulevard as a new tourist destination, with clearing operations underway along the riverbank, particularly under bridges and islets.

Councilor James Judith, a proponent of the Tree of Life Marker project, envisions it as a recreational spot featuring a viewing deck where visitors can enjoy the Cagayan River and the Rio de Oro Boulevard.

Former City Mayor and Congressman Constantino Jaraula originally advocated for the development of the Cagayan de Oro River as a tourist attraction.