More than a mall: Shopping centers turn safe havens

Typhoon “Carina” enhanced the southwest monsoon on 24 July causing continuous heavy downpour that submerged many roads in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. Many homes were also flooded forcing residents to evacuate to village basketball courts and other shelters.

SM malls also served as safe haven to people stranded by the bad weather. Mall branches in storm-affected areas posted social media messages welcoming those who need temporary roof amid rising floodwater and heavy rains.

“SM City Marilao will be open as a temporary shelter for those affected by #TyphoonCarina until tomorrow,” read a post from one of the Bulacan branch of the shopping center.

Other SM malls offered free overnight parking, free WiFi, charging stations, and a help desk.

The extraordinary emergency situation that day demanded all out response and SM Supermalls lived up to the lyrics of its promotional jingle.