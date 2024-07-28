More than a mall: Shopping centers turn safe havens

Typhoon “Carina” enhanced the southwest monsoon on 24 July causing continuous heavy downpour that submerged many roads in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. Many homes were also flooded forcing residents to evacuate to village basketball courts and other shelters.
SM malls also served as safe haven to people stranded by the bad weather. Mall branches in storm-affected areas posted social media messages welcoming those who need temporary roof amid rising floodwater and heavy rains.
“SM City Marilao will be open as a temporary shelter for those affected by #TyphoonCarina until tomorrow,” read a post from one of the Bulacan branch of the shopping center.
Other SM malls offered free overnight parking, free WiFi, charging stations, and a help desk.
The extraordinary emergency situation that day demanded all out response and SM Supermalls lived up to the lyrics of its promotional jingle.
The company’s corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, started a fundraising drive for calamity victims.
“You may drop your cash donations at SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express booth located in select SM Supermalls. You may also directly deposit through the provided QR Code or BDO Bank Account details of Philippine Red Cross,” read a Facebook post from SM Cares.
SM Foundation Inc.’s #OperationTulongExpress, in coordination with SM City Sta. Mesa, turned over 2,488 Kalinga food bags to families affected by “Carina” in Barangay 594, 595, 597 Zone 59 and 598. The relief packs contain essential items such as noodles, rice, sardines and distilled water.
Aside from ordinary citizens, small entrepreneurs got needed help for their affected businesses.
SM Malls in Cavite hosted Department of Trade and Industry Calamity and Recovery help desk where small business owners affected by “Carina” can apply for assistance.
From donation to safe haven, SM malls make a difference during calamities for its helping hand to affected communities and residents.