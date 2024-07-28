Meals for million: Walang Gutom Program benefits food-poor families

Rosanna Jean Quesora, a 33-year-old mother of two, struggles every day preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner for the family.

“The prices of goods are really high now, so my previous budget of P200 a day for viands is no longer enough. We buy 7 kilos of P48 rice every week. Sometimes we fall short because of the high prices, especially for rice,” Quesora shares in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Meeting their daily needs has always been a challenge as the weekly income of her husband from his on-call construction work is uncertain. They consider it lucky if he gets contracted for a month. Usually, he only works for 3 to 5 days per call.

In Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, Fe Obedo Jalandon is in the same predicament. Her family of four relies on her husband’s provincial minimum wage for their expenses.

“It’s not enough [daily budget]. His [Fe’s husband] parents and my parents both help us,” Fe reveals.

The Jalandon and Quesora families are hoping for better meals now that their families have been listed as beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom: Food Stamp Program (FSP) which officially rolled out last week to alleviate hunger and improve nutrition among disadvantaged households.

Under FSP, beneficiaries will receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card which will be loaded with 3,000 food credits that can be used to purchase rice, meat, vegetables and fruits.

“It’s [FSP] a big help, especially on market day, we receive a sack of rice, fruits, vegetables, and even meat. We don’t have to worry about our food supply for the week,” says Quesora.

“I hope this becomes a law so it can help more people like the 4Ps program,” she adds, referring to the DSWD’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program that provides poorest families with monthly cash assistance.

“When 4Ps [law] was enacted, it helped many more families. I hope this [FSP] can do the same,” according to her.

Jalandon echoed Quesora’s reaction. She bought 25 kilos of rice, cooking oil, a pack of bihon, a tray of eggs, a kilo of chicken and a kilo of mung beans using her EBT card.

“I thank the DSWD for including us in their program. It’s a big help to my family,” she says.

FSP seeks to reduce malnutrition and involuntary hunger among low-income households or those with P8,000 and below monthly income by subsidizing their food. DSWD targets to reach 1 million beneficiaries by 2027 or 300,000 per year.

In his third State of the Nation Address last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted the need to invest in the inclusive development of the Filipino people, which include food and nutrition under the “Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program.”

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian is confident that the program will achieve its target of feeding 1 million food-poor families within three years with the full support of the president.

“The fight against hunger is doable and President Marcos is very supportive of this DSWD program which is now on a scale up to 21 priority provinces from the original five pilot areas in July 2023,” he said.

The DSWD began its pilot implementation of the FSP in December 2023 with an initial 2,285 beneficiaries from Tondo, Manila; San Mariano, Isabela; Dapa, Siargao; Gachitorena, Camarines Sur; and Parang, Maguindanao.