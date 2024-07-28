MAXIMIZED CAPABILITY: ACMobility’s BYD Sealion 6 DM-i covers more than 1,000 km in one go

ACMobility, the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines, introduces its latest electric vehicle model, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i.

Powered by Super DM-i technology, the latest electric SUV in the market delivers BYD’s signature EV performance with an extended range of over 1,000 kilometers.

Now available in all BYD showrooms nationwide, the new BYD Sealion 6 Dm-i is priced at P1.548 million, strengthening the brand’s comprehensive lineup of new energy vehicles in the country.

With its modern styling and best-in-class features, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i ensures a safe, comfortable, and range-anxiety-free driving experience on all roads.

Powered by BYD’s Super Dm-i technology, the Sealion 6 DM-i delivers a smooth and quiet drive, thanks to its high-power electric motor paired with a range extender.

Combined with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (E-CVT), the powertrain makes the electric five-seater SUV ideal for those who want all the benefits of an electric vehicle without having to worry about limited range of finding the nearest charging location.

“With the new BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, we want to change and challenge the new energy vehicle segment by redefining expectations in the industry,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.

The Sealion 6 DM-i rides on the advanced BYD Super DM-i platform designed to deliver a powerful, smooth, quiet, and highly efficient driving experience compared to a conventional HEV.

The innovative platform is range-extended EV system that allows for an impressive total driving distance of more than 1,000 kilometers making it perfect for city commutes or long-distance travel while enjoying fuel savings.