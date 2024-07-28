MAXIMIZED CAPABILITY: ACMobility’s BYD Sealion 6 DM-i covers more than 1,000 km in one go
ACMobility, the official distributor of BYD cars in the Philippines, introduces its latest electric vehicle model, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i.
Powered by Super DM-i technology, the latest electric SUV in the market delivers BYD’s signature EV performance with an extended range of over 1,000 kilometers.
Now available in all BYD showrooms nationwide, the new BYD Sealion 6 Dm-i is priced at P1.548 million, strengthening the brand’s comprehensive lineup of new energy vehicles in the country.
With its modern styling and best-in-class features, the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i ensures a safe, comfortable, and range-anxiety-free driving experience on all roads.
Powered by BYD’s Super Dm-i technology, the Sealion 6 DM-i delivers a smooth and quiet drive, thanks to its high-power electric motor paired with a range extender.
Combined with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (E-CVT), the powertrain makes the electric five-seater SUV ideal for those who want all the benefits of an electric vehicle without having to worry about limited range of finding the nearest charging location.
“With the new BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, we want to change and challenge the new energy vehicle segment by redefining expectations in the industry,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.
The Sealion 6 DM-i rides on the advanced BYD Super DM-i platform designed to deliver a powerful, smooth, quiet, and highly efficient driving experience compared to a conventional HEV.
The innovative platform is range-extended EV system that allows for an impressive total driving distance of more than 1,000 kilometers making it perfect for city commutes or long-distance travel while enjoying fuel savings.
The Sealion 6 DM-i is powered by a permanent synchronous magnet motor paired with an 18.3 kilowatt-hour Lithium Iron Phosphate Ultra-Safe BYD Blade Battery that sends power to the front wheels via E-CVT.
With its powerful battery, the electric SUV produces 197 PS and 325 Nm from its motor and can travel approximately 105 kilometers in full EV mode without any emissions. Together with its range extender, full power output jumps to 217 PS while retaining the same torque figures.
Its electric powertrain accelerates the SUV forward from 0 to 100 kilometers/hour in 8.3 seconds. In extended-range mode, the Sealion 6 DM-i’s total driving distance increases to over 1,000 kilometers, maximizing the EV’s capabilities.
Range anxiety will be a thing of the past with the arrival of the Sealion 6 Dm-i as it demonstrates extreme long-distance driving with a full complement of range extended features that the BYD Super DM-I Technology uniquely delivers.
Last 20 to 22 July, the Sealion 6 DM-i compact SUVs took off from Bonifacio Global City to drive the demanding Luzon Loop.
Driven by long-distance driving experts and former race car drivers Georges and Louis Ramirez, both cars were given the goal of driving from Metro Manila to Tuguegarao to Ilocos, then La Union, and finally back to BGC on one full charge and full tank of its range extender.
Utilizing the Sealion 6 Dm-i’s convenience and safety features, driving with air conditioning on while traversing a variety of road and traffic conditions, at one point being stuck in a standstill for 50 minutes. With all the driving done during daytime, the team was able to complete the arduous route in sublime comfort.
The distance travelled over the course of three days was 1,297.6 kilometers. But the two electric compact SUVs still had battery charge good for 30 more kilometers and up to 217 kilometers of range extender distance left.
So, on the fourth day, the team decided to drive to Subic Bay to determine if both vehicles can drive on one full tank of its range extenders.
After eight more hours of driving under heavy rain, the two units of Sealion 6 DM-i were able to make it back to BGC using battery power under EV mode. With the range extender spent as early as the San Fernando exit of the North Luzon Expressway.