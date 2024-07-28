Maki: Alternative pop superstar

Actually, Maki still posts his Tarsier hit songs in his social media accounts as Ralph William Datoon, particularly in wynks.in, a seemingly less known video-sharing platform.

He really doesn’t have much postings as Datoon, though we found in his LinkIn website postings that he worked initially as graphic designer and later on social media manager of the show Letters & Music on Net 25, a network identified with the INC. Datoon also announced in his LinkIn account that he once put up a digital marketing company. He did not mention if he ever had clients and what companies those were. He seems to have not become famous as a digital marketer.

Maki has been writing songs of the R&B type since his high school days and auditioning on his own in various recording companies. He recalled in a media interview that in one audition, when he was just 15 years old, he was traumatized by how he was treated during the interview.

He was belittled by the interviewer. He seemed to have been (sexually) propositioned, too. He went home quietly crying on the jeepney on the way home. He couldn’t tell his parents and any of his siblings about his experience as he had been hiding from them his ambition to become a singer-songwriter.

Had he been signed up by any group or company in his last year in high school, he would have delayed going to college. The trauma he got from that audition made him decide to give up going to those cattle calls and go to college instead.

We learned about his high school trauma in recent short interviews with ABS-CBN News and other ABS-CBN websites.

Maki easily tears up these days when talking about the rejections he got while still in his teens. He had one tearful interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe in On Cue, a special feature on ABS-CBN News. He almost cried in another interview with tandem hosts that included Nhiko Sabiniano the producer of the video promos for Maki’s EP of three songs released in 2023 and quickly became viral.

Those three songs are collectively known in the EP as “Tanong,” and these musings and rants are titled “Siguro?”, “Saan?”, and “ Bakit?” Although they are mainly about unrequitted love, Maki manages to include introspections about his personality and capabilities. He wrote much of “Siguro” in his high school years and later worked with Sabiniano in some parts of the song when the latter produced the video of the song for Tarsier. Sabiniano is credited as co-composer in some of Maki’s songs.

“Saan?” had over 61 million streams on the digital platform Spotify. Maki was eventually invited to perform “Saan?” live on the Wish Bus, a promo vehicle (a recording studio in a literal bus) for the radio station Wish 107.5 FM.

Maki’s music is categorized as “alternative pop,” and the Gen Z’s lap up his compositions and his singing of his emotional lyrics written in plain, art-less, unpoetic language. His melodies are also basic, uncomplicated, and they mostly sound the same in all the songs he has so far recorded. They are about a dozen already and Tarsier Records seem to have initially hesitated to release them. His vocal range is limited. He has never made it in any singing contest on TV.

Maki was signed up in 2021 but his recordings were not heavily promoted until 2023 and in blitzkrieg in early 2024. That must be the reason why up till 2022, Maki, as Ralph William Datoon, was still quietly working off-camera at Net 25. He would later bare on that tearful TV interview that his not being asked to record a single song immediately by Tarsier upon his signing cast him once more into insecurities about himself.

The first time we had a chance to watch Maki live was as part of intermission numbers years ago in an ABS-CBN school promotion for its Knowledge Channel programs. He was paired with Angela Ken, who is also a Tarsier artist. Maki was somehow impressive as he was tall, smooth and fair-skinned, and articulate even in English. He sang foreign hits. He hasn’t assumed the K-pop idol looks that he has now, though he does it in knee-length shorts, brightly colored shirts, with a body-crossing bag for high school kids.

He performed in that K-pop idol look at the recent Wish Date concert at the Araneta Coliseum where he sang his current hit “Dilaw.” The young crowd loved him and sang allow with him in “Dilaw.”

For a guy who is already 24, he can remarkably look and move like he is just 18.

In an interview posted on YouTube recently, he mildly complained about being overfatigued and lacking sleep. All because he came back a few days ago from a long chain of gigs in various cities of the country. He had to do it to earn.

Despite millions of plays and views in the digital platforms, singers and composers don’t earn much from them. This is the reason why Jose Mari Chan has stopped recording albums. It is also why Martin Nievera insists to VIcor Records that his new albums should be sold in the old vinyl format.

Maki’s first and only EP so far, “Tanong” was well promoted digitally. A short film of the three songs in the EP was produced by Sabiniano for Tarsier Records. Maki appeared in the film, teamed up with ABS-CBN actor Karina Bautista.