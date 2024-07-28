Mactan airport earns Level 2 ACE

CEBU CITY — Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has recently reached a significant milestone by earning Level 2 Airport Customer Experience (ACE) Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI). This achievement comes on the heels of MCIA becoming the first airport in the Philippines to receive Level 1 accreditation last year.

The Level 2 accreditation reflects MCIA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience through effective management and operational strategies. It acknowledges the airport’s ability to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction and maintain operational excellence.

ACI is a global organization that represents airports worldwide, focusing on the safety, security, and sustainability of the aviation industry. The ACE Accreditation program evaluates airports on various aspects of customer experience, including service quality, customer satisfaction, and operational effectiveness.

MCIA general manager Julius Neri highlighted the airport’s dedication to upholding global standards. “Our operations are centered around a clear and proven strategy that meets international benchmarks. We ensure that daily movements at the airport are smooth and efficient, while also planning long-term improvements that prioritize our customers’ needs,” Neri stated.

Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC chief executive officer Athanasios Titonis emphasized the airport’s adherence to best practices. “As MCIA continues to expand, we remain committed to following government policies and global aviation standards. Our vision is to create a collaborative environment where management and customers work together to enhance safety and sustainability.”

Ricia Montejo, customer experience head at AGMCAC, described the airport’s approach to refining customer experience. “We continually innovate our strategies and engage with passengers and other stakeholders to gather valuable feedback. By incorporating insights from different age groups and demographics, we aim to enhance the overall airport experience,” Montejo explained.