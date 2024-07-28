LTO to assist with road safety as schools reopen

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II has directed all Regional Directors and District Office heads to coordinate with their respective local government units (LGUs) for assistance during the opening of classes this week.

This order aligns with Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista's directive to ensure the safety of all road users as students return to school nationwide.

“Your LTO, through our personnel on the ground, will assist in the smooth flow of traffic and ensure compliance of motorists on courtesy and discipline on the road,” said Mendoza.

“My instruction is to coordinate with the LGUs for the traffic management and what assistance the LTO could provide to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and school personnel, and all road users,” he added.

Mendoza also instructed personnel to check the roadworthiness of motor vehicles used for school services, in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

LTO personnel will be vigilant about tricycles and other motor vehicles transporting students beyond their allowed capacity.

“We also have to check on motor vehicles overloaded with students because that is very risky and leads to road accidents,” Mendoza stated.

LGUs and the Philippine National Police have been preparing for the class opening, focusing on traffic management and road safety measures.

While some schools have postponed the class opening due to the effects of typhoon Carina, the majority will proceed as scheduled.