LOOK: Several UP students hold a traditional "lightning rally". They gathered in front of the UP Amphitheater, holding banners displaying slogans such as "paglingkuran and sambayan," "serve the people," and "UP not for sale" before the end of their graduation ceremony on Sunday, 28 July 2024 in Diliman, Quezon City. ANALY LABOR

