Lamitan sportsfest gets P1M from PSC

LAMITAN CITY — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has allocated P1 million to support the Lamitan City government’s Inter-Office Sports Fest, an event aimed at promoting unity among local government employees.

Lamitan City Vice Mayor Hegem C. Furigay announced that PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann approved the funding to enhance the city’s efforts in organizing the sports fest.

The event, scheduled for August, is designed to encourage healthy competition and camaraderie among civil servants.

The Sports Committee of the Lamitan City Council is currently finalizing preparations for the fest, which will feature various sports including basketball, volleyball, badminton, relay races, table tennis, badminton doubles and a walkathon.

Vice Mayor Furigay highlighted that the sports fest will serve as a testament to the role of sports in uniting people, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and fostering a sense of community among different city departments.

He noted that participating in sports can boost “serotonin and norepinephrine sensitivity in the brain,” which can help alleviate employee stress and improve overall mental well-being.

“Serotonin is a chemical that facilitates communication between nerve cells, influencing mood and stress responses,” Vice Mayor Furigay explained. “Sports increase heart rate and enhance blood flow to the brain, contributing to better mental health.”

In addition to encouraging competition, the Inter-Office Sports Fest will emphasize teamwork, fair play, and the building of lasting relationships among participants. All events will be held at the local government sports complex in Lamitan City.