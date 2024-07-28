Kuya Bong pushes youth to sports

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is pushing for more grassroots program for sports as he urged the youth to become more active in sports and stay away from illegal drugs and other illegal activities.

This comes as the senator graced the closing ceremonies of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games at Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City, Albay last Friday.

He addressed more or less 2,000 young athletes and emphasized the importance of sports in youth development and nation-building.

To promote grassroots sports programs and mold aspiring young athletes, Go supported the 2024 PRISAA games through a sponsorship provided for the annual event together with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I also want to share that we have increased the funding for the Philippine Sports Commission this year and in previous years. This increase in resources is to further develop the preparation and training of our athletes,” Go said.

The lawmaker — who chairs both the Senate Committee on Sports and the Senate Committee on Youth — also underscored the significance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, camaraderie and resilience among the youth.

He also lauded PRISAA officials, led by national chairperson Reverend Father Vicente Uy and vice chairperson Reverend Father Jessie Pasquin, current president Edgar Balasta, incoming president Esther Perez, executive director Bong Atilano, among others, for their collaborative efforts to make this year’s games a success. He also recognized the support of the PSC as well as the City Government of Legazpi led by Mayor Geraldine Rosal for supporting grassroots sports development initiatives such as this.