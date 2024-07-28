Jollibee foundation partner LAMAC-MPC wins award

Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) has congratulated Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative-Cebu, a partner of its #FarmerEntrepreneurshipProgram, for receiving the distinguished 2024 Presidential Award for Outstanding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the category of Enhancing Management and Labor Capacities.

The award includes a recognition of the long-standing partnership between Lamac MPC and JGF in entrepreneurship and rural development.

The award, which honors Lamac MPC’s exceptional efforts in advancing rural development, was presented at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang Palace by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Lamac MPC is JGF’s first FEP partner in Visayas. The partnership has enabled them to organize over 400 farmer members to directly supply Jollibee Group and other markets in Cebu, providing farmers with a steady source of income and building their capacities as entrepreneurs.