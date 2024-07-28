JAPAN CERAMICS EXHIBIT ‘YAKISHIME’: Earth Metamorphosis’ GOES ON PHILIPPINE TOUR

Japan has a longstanding tradition of creating beautiful ceramics, as a means to express their culture in tangible form. ‘Yakishime’ is a unique technique used to create pieces that are admired for their unglazed natural aesthetic. These beautiful wares are showcased via ‘Yakishime — Earth Metamorphosis’ at the Metropolitan Museum on Manila in BGC until 31 July, the first stop on its Philippine tour. The exhibit continues on to the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) in August.
Through the exhibit, the Japan Foundation introduces the art of “Yakishime” ceramics to the world. According to exhibit curator Mieko Iwai, “It explores the history of “Yakishime,” from its origins to the present. Its use in tea wares, utensils for serving food, and its emergence as objets d’art.” The presentation provides art patrons with the opportunity to experience a sensibility and aesthetic that is unique to Japan. “We are excited to bring the cultural treasures from Japan to a Filipino audience,” says Ben Suzuki, director of the Japan Foundation, Manila. “This aspect of Japanese culture is not familiar to many, so we hope this will reveal another side of Japan that people can truly appreciate.”
The “Yakishime” exhibition has been touring the world since 2016. It features utilitarian earthenware, the earliest being from the pre-feudal Heian period (794-1185), as well as tea wares from the Momoyama period (1574-1600). The technique of firing unglazed wares at high temperatures became a substantial part of ceramic production in Japan form the 12th to the 17th centuries. There were most prominent in areas like Bizen, Shigaraki, and Tokoname. Many of the wares made in this style are used in tea ceremonies and in the daily lives of the Japanese. Also on display are expressions of these ceramics as contemporary forms of art, including works from noted Japanese ceramicists Takashi Ikura, Kyoko Tokumaru, and Makiko Hattori.
Admission to the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila is free. It will also feature hands-on workshops and special events, hosted by the Japan Foundation. For more information, visit www.jfmo.org.ph or follow Japan Foundation Manila’s social media accounts.