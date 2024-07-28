JAPAN CERAMICS EXHIBIT ‘YAKISHIME’: Earth Metamorphosis’ GOES ON PHILIPPINE TOUR

The “Yakishime” exhibition has been touring the world since 2016. It features utilitarian earthenware, the earliest being from the pre-feudal Heian period (794-1185), as well as tea wares from the Momoyama period (1574-1600). The technique of firing unglazed wares at high temperatures became a substantial part of ceramic production in Japan form the 12th to the 17th centuries. There were most prominent in areas like Bizen, Shigaraki, and Tokoname. Many of the wares made in this style are used in tea ceremonies and in the daily lives of the Japanese. Also on display are expressions of these ceramics as contemporary forms of art, including works from noted Japanese ceramicists Takashi Ikura, Kyoko Tokumaru, and Makiko Hattori.

Admission to the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila is free. It will also feature hands-on workshops and special events, hosted by the Japan Foundation. For more information, visit www.jfmo.org.ph or follow Japan Foundation Manila’s social media accounts.