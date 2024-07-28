ITZY, NCT Dream, Conan Gray headline August concert scene
The heat continues in the Philippines this August as various international and local talents are set to grace Manila’s local stage.
From energetic performances of Korean groups to soulful songs of Western and local bands, the concertgoers will have their hands full from these performances.
ITZY — Born To Be World Tour on 3 August
Starting the month off, the Korean girl group ITZY will be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, 3 August.
The “Born To Be” will be the group’s second world tour after their “Checkmate” tour that kicked off last 2022. They last visited the Philippines in December 2023 as they performed at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.
Composed by Yeji, Lia, Yuna, Chaeryong, and Ryujin, the South Korean group is known for its hit songs such as “WANNABE” and “Not Shy.”
NCT Dream — THE DREAM on 10 and 11 August
NCTzens are set to see their idols again as NCT Dream returns to Manila for The Dream Show 3. This will be the group’s world tour in 2024.
Led by their main rapper, Mark Lee, the group will perform for a two-day concert on the 10th and 11th of August at the Mall of Asia Arena. The group last performed in the Philippines last April 2023 for The Dream Show 2.
The group earlier announced that Renjun wouldn’t be able to join the group because of his worsening health and anxiety symptoms.
Composed of 6 songs, NCT Dream released a mini-album in March this year.
XG: The First Howl on 2 August
The South Korean-based Japanese girl group is set to debut in the Manila concert stage!
An acronym for Xtraordinary Girls, the seven-member group debuted last March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.”
XG will perform at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Saturday, 2 August.
Sasha Alex Sloan: “Me Again” Tour — Asia on 19 August
American indie pop singer Sasha Alex Sloan will bring her mellow hits to her Filipino fans.
Performing this 19th of August at the Podium Hall in Ortigas Center, Sloan is expected to serenade her fans with her empathetic songs.
One of her songs, “Dancing With Your Ghost,” has over 580 million streams on Spotify.
Tori Kelly: Purple Skies Asia Tour on 23 August
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 23 August, where she will be joined by fellow singer, Maisy Kay.
One of the remarkable songs by Kelly was “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” which was written by Stevie Wonder.
THE BOYZ: Zeneration II on 25 August
Korean group THE BOYZ is set to energize the concert floor in Manila as they bring their songs to Deobis.
The group recently launched their min-album, “Gibberish.”
THE BOYZ is an eleven-member group composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, JuHaknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. The group will perform on the 25 August, at the Mall of Asia Arena. This will be their second time performing in the Philippines last July 2023.
Conan Gray: Found Heaven on 25 August
Pop singer Conan Gray brings his emotional music back to the Philippines as he is set to perform on the 25th at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The “Heather” hitmaker recently released the album “Found Heaven.”
The ticket for Gray’s concert ranges from P 1,750 to P 6,500.
Secondhand Serenade: Asia Tour 2024 on 30 August
It’s time to bring out the old emotions and feelings back as Secondhand Serenade is set to perform in Manila!
Secondhand Serenade will surely give an enormous flashback and memory relapses with their classic hits such as “Fall For You” “Vulnerable” and “Your Call.”
Led by John Vesely, the group will perform on the 30th at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
December Avenue: Sa Ilalim Ng Mga Bituin; 30 August
Be ready to scream your hard-kept feelings as December Avenue performs their heart-wrenching songs this August 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Celebrating the band’s 15th anniversary, December Avenue assured the fans that the concert would be an “extra special performance” for them.
Their song “Huling Sandali” was used as the official soundtrack of the movie “Tayo Sa Huling Buwan Ng Taon.”
Doh Kyung Soo: BLOOM — ASIA FAN CONCERT TOUR on 31 August 31 and 1 September
D.O. will hold a two-day concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum!
Concert promoter Wilbros Live earlier announced that the tickets for the first day of his concert are already sold out.
Some of the notable songs by D.O. are “I’m Gonna Love You” and “That’s Okay” which both have 89 million and 84 million streams on Spotify, respectively.
10 CM: Closer To You on 31 August
Known for his songs that were used in some notable Korean dramas such as Our Beloved Summer and Queen of Tears, South Korean indie artist 10 cm will perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on the 31 of August.
The concert is part of his Closer To You 2024 Asia Tour which includes Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Taipei.