ITZY, NCT Dream, Conan Gray headline August concert scene

NCT Dream — THE DREAM on 10 and 11 August

NCTzens are set to see their idols again as NCT Dream returns to Manila for The Dream Show 3. This will be the group’s world tour in 2024.

Led by their main rapper, Mark Lee, the group will perform for a two-day concert on the 10th and 11th of August at the Mall of Asia Arena. The group last performed in the Philippines last April 2023 for The Dream Show 2.

The group earlier announced that Renjun wouldn’t be able to join the group because of his worsening health and anxiety symptoms.

Composed of 6 songs, NCT Dream released a mini-album in March this year.

XG: The First Howl on 2 August

The South Korean-based Japanese girl group is set to debut in the Manila concert stage!

An acronym for Xtraordinary Girls, the seven-member group debuted last March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.”

XG will perform at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Saturday, 2 August.

Sasha Alex Sloan: “Me Again” Tour — Asia on 19 August

American indie pop singer Sasha Alex Sloan will bring her mellow hits to her Filipino fans.

Performing this 19th of August at the Podium Hall in Ortigas Center, Sloan is expected to serenade her fans with her empathetic songs.

One of her songs, “Dancing With Your Ghost,” has over 580 million streams on Spotify.

Tori Kelly: Purple Skies Asia Tour on 23 August

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 23 August, where she will be joined by fellow singer, Maisy Kay.

One of the remarkable songs by Kelly was “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” which was written by Stevie Wonder.

THE BOYZ: Zeneration II on 25 August

Korean group THE BOYZ is set to energize the concert floor in Manila as they bring their songs to Deobis.

The group recently launched their min-album, “Gibberish.”

THE BOYZ is an eleven-member group composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, JuHaknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. The group will perform on the 25 August, at the Mall of Asia Arena. This will be their second time performing in the Philippines last July 2023.