INC 110: A century of Christian unity

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) has celebrated its 110th anniversary, a milestone marked by a rich history of faith, growth and service rooted in the biblical prophecy of Isaiah 43 which is seen as a divine mandate to spread the word of God.

INC’s celebration outlines a clear mission — to deliver God’s message without fear, to lead people to salvation, and to fulfill a divine purpose as the INC believes this prophecy found its fulfillment in the establishment of the church and the ministry of Brother Felix Y. Manalo, who was divinely appointed as its first executive minister.

The INC has grown exponentially, establishing a global presence. Its members, often referred to as “Iglesia Ni Cristo,” are known for their unwavering faith, strong sense of community, and commitment to humanitarian endeavors.

Now, as it celebrated its 110th anniversary, the INC commits to its enduring legacy, preaching the gospel and makes time for reflection on the past, celebration of the present, and anticipation of a future filled with continued blessings and divine guidance.

As the INC moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to spread the gospel, uplift its members, and serve the community.

The INC is more than just a religious institution; it’s a global community united by a shared belief in Christian unity. This fundamental principle, deeply ingrained in the church’s doctrine, sets it apart from other Christian denominations.

At the heart of INC’s theology is the conviction of a singular, true church established by God. Drawing inspiration from biblical passages like John 17:21-23, the INC believes that divisions within Christianity are contrary to God’s plan. This understanding has shaped the church’s identity and practices.

To foster unity, the INC has standardized its worship services worldwide. From the Philippines to North America and Europe, INC members partake in the same rituals and ceremonies, creating a strong sense of belonging. The church also places a premium on internal cohesion, discouraging factions and promoting a united front.

The INC’s emphasis on Christian unity, coupled with its commitment to global outreach, has positioned it as a significant player in the contemporary religious landscape.

As it moves forward, the church is poised to continue its mission of spreading the gospel, fostering unity, and serving communities worldwide.