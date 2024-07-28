ILOCOS NORTE COPS UNDERGO WASAR DRILL

LOOK: Facing ongoing threats from typhoons and other natural disasters, Ilocos Norte police officers undergo training to enhance their disaster response capabilities. Led by Provincial Director, Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) conducted a Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training session on 26 July. The drill, which was held amid rain and strong currents, provided the police officers with realistic conditions to ensure effective disaster response. Jasper Dawang

Jasper Dawang Jasper Dawang Jasper Dawang