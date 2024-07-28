Hot meals from Ayala Foundation

The Ayala group, led by Ayala Foundation, fed families severely affected by the flooding caused by typhoon “Carina.” As many as 500 families staying in three evacuation centers in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, received hot meals prepared by volunteers from the community.

The foundation also started a fund drive, as authorized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, for the benefit of typhoon victims.

A separate hot meals distribution was also conducted for Malabon evacuees sheltering at Tonsuya Elementary School, local barangay workers and pedicab drivers.

Ayala Foundation’s senior director for Corporate Citizenship and Volunteerism Cel Amores joined Rep. Josephine Veronique R. Lacson-Noel and former partylist congressman Florencio Noel in distributing hot meals to residents of Malabon.