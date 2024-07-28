Holcim ramps up co-processing collaboration

Co-processing or the conversion of plastic waste into energy to power industries like cement production is a sustainable solution to the plastic waste crisis, according to the Philippine Business for Social Progress, a producer responsibility organization that helps businesses covered by the Extended Producers Responsibility Act of 2022 (EPRA) comply with the law on eradicating plastic waste.

“High temperatures (1450°C) within cement kilns ensure complete combustion of the plastic waste, eliminating harmful residues and emissions. This not only reduces plastic pollution but also creates an alternative energy source, lessening reliance on traditional fossil fuels and conserving natural resources,” said the largest business-led non-government organization that creates sustainable solutions to societal problems.

Holcim Philippines is a pioneer of local co-processing, a government-approved and globally-recognized waste management technology that repurposes qualified discarded materials into alternative low-carbon fuels and raw materials in cement manufacturing.

By reusing waste from industries and communities, the cement company is able to produce essential building materials with fewer natural resources and lower carbon emissions.

For the initiative, Holcim Philippines convert wastes generated by partners into alternative fuels and raw materials for co-processing in cement manufacturing.

Holcim Philippines has ramped up collaborations with private organizations similarly committed to advancing a circular economy by participating in the launching of the SM Waste Free Future campaign by leading property developer SM Prime Holdings.

It also sealed a partnership with social impact organization HOPE, which implements the “Aling Tindera” program that incentivizes communities that collect post-consumer plastics to reduce leakage into the environment and educates future generations on proper waste management.

“We are thrilled to work with more partners in advancing the country’s sustainable development goals! We look forward to strengthening collaborations across sectors to further build progress in the country,” said Holcim Philippines chief sustainability officer Samuel Manlosa.

On 10 June, the company sealed a waste management partnership with the local government of Carmen, Davao del Norte through unit Geocycle. The partnership enables Carmen to divert up to 350 tons of sorted residual wastes away from landfills into Holcim’s Davao plant for co-processing.

Holcim Philippines and Geocycle are providing waste management support to 20 local government partners in Mindanao and 65 nationwide.

As a leader in building solutions, Holcim Philippines continues to gain momentum in advancing sustainability, earning recognition for its environmental program and expanding waste management partnerships nationwide.

The company’s plants in Norzagaray, Bulacan and Lugait, Misamis Oriental were recognized during the Environment Month celebrations by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources regional offices.

Holcim’s Lugait plant was commended on 19 June for supporting Region 10 local governments in complying with the EPRA and the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, while the Norzagaray site for excellence in environmental protection.