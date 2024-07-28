HELL OR HIGH WATER: Honda offers discounts on parts damaged by typhoon ‘Carina’

You’re a new driver. Filled with unfounded confidence in your skills. And driving a newly bought second-hand car.
Now there’s rising floodwater ahead. But it was just a block-and-half long. Upon checking, it was only gutter-deep.
Not sure there may be a deeper portion along the way. But if you could just gun the accelerator long enough, it would be over in no time.
What would you do?
Listen. No matter what, you do absolutely nothing.
It’s a downright disaster waiting for you at the other end of that murky floodwaters. That is, if you don’t get stuck in the middle.
Of course, many years ago, my 24-year-old self thought otherwise. From the corner of Chino Roces Avenue in Makati, I turned to Bagtikan Street. Little did I know it was already submerged halfway out.
I went full throttle until the engine drowned and completely stopped. The young adventurer in me even restarted it. Que Horror!
Well, the engine turned over all right. Enough for me to seek refuge in an elevated parking slot front facing up.
There I stayed until floodwaters immersed most of my rear wheel, seeped through my carpet, and ruined my laptop. (I forgot it was there.)
With the kind of weather we’re having now, I’m sure that my driving nightmare has become a shared experience with countless other motorists.
Good thing Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) understands our plight.
It just announced that it is ready to extend a helping hand to those affected by super typhoon “Carina” through its “Honda Helps” program.
A 30-percent discount will be offered for select spare parts for units damaged by the typhoon.
This offer is available at all Honda Cars Dealers that receive inundated units until 30 September.
Discounted spare parts under “Honda Helps” include ECU, cooling fan motor, accelerator pedal, throttle body, SRS unit, meter assembly, alternator, airbag module, EPS, starter motor, cable reel, heater control, radiator fan motor, fuse box and seatbelt pre-tensioner.
“We would like to offer our sympathies to all Filipinos affected by super typhoon ‘Carina.’ ‘Honda Helps’ is our way of supporting our loyal customers,” said Rie Miyake, president of HCPI.
“We want to see them bounce back from this calamity and get them back on the road as soon as possible. We sincerely hope everyone stays safe at this time.”
“Honda aims to provide quality service and products. Part of this commitment is to ensure the safety of its customers by making it easier to take care of their units.”
Back to my story, the flood receded after a few hours. And thankfully my car started. Despite it all.
Maybe that was my guardian angel watching over me because now I realized I did everything that I should not do under the circumstances. (Related story in the next page)
The following day I went for an oil-change and full detailing. My laptop didn’t make it.
Those who need support following the events of Carina PH can find their nearest Honda Cars Dealership at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder. Learn more about Honda Helps at https://www.hondaphil.com/promos.