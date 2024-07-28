HELL OR HIGH WATER: Honda offers discounts on parts damaged by typhoon ‘Carina’

You’re a new driver. Filled with unfounded confidence in your skills. And driving a newly bought second-hand car.

Now there’s rising floodwater ahead. But it was just a block-and-half long. Upon checking, it was only gutter-deep.

Not sure there may be a deeper portion along the way. But if you could just gun the accelerator long enough, it would be over in no time.

What would you do?

Listen. No matter what, you do absolutely nothing.

It’s a downright disaster waiting for you at the other end of that murky floodwaters. That is, if you don’t get stuck in the middle.

Of course, many years ago, my 24-year-old self thought otherwise. From the corner of Chino Roces Avenue in Makati, I turned to Bagtikan Street. Little did I know it was already submerged halfway out.

I went full throttle until the engine drowned and completely stopped. The young adventurer in me even restarted it. Que Horror!

Well, the engine turned over all right. Enough for me to seek refuge in an elevated parking slot front facing up.