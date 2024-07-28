Gritty UST downs Lyceum

Rookie-laden University of Santo Tomas (UST) hurdled Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, to kick off the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Angge Poyos and Jonna Perdido delivered 16 points apiece, while Marga Altea and Regina Jurado combined for 26 markers for the Golden Tigresses, whose focus wasn’t solely on the results but on observing their responses and adaptability in various situations.

“Most of our players are rookies. But whatever the result may be I just want to see their reactions in different scenarios. Skills-wise they already have that, it’s just their adjustments and judgment,” UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

UST made quick work of LPU in the fourth set, storming to a six-point lead, capped by a Perdido offspeed hit, 16-10.

A Perdido tip over and Jurado’s through-the-block conversion completed the Golden Tigresses’ victory over the Lady Pirates.

After barely taking the opening set, the Golden Tigresses ran into a spate of miscues, ending up with 13 and enabling their rivals to draw level.

“There are lapses, but they’re adapting to the system. We just have to work on cur consistency,” Reyes said.

Johna Dolorito paced the Lady Pirates with 15 points, while Janeth Tulang and Heart Bio chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively.