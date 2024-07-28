Go sums up sports support at National Games

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go delivered remarks at the closing ceremonies of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games at Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City, Albay, last Friday, 26 July, 2024, where he outlined his strong support for Philippine sports development over the years.

Addressing around 2,000 young athletes, he said, "Ipinapaabot ko ang aking mainit na pagbati sa lahat ng naririto sa Closing Ceremonies ng PRISAA National Games 2024 dito sa napakagandang lungsod ng Legazpi City, Albay. Labis akong nagagalak sa pagsisikap ninyong lahat na palakasin ang ating mga atleta at sports programs sa buong bansa.”

Senator Go supported the 2024 PRISAA games through a sponsorship in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“Nais ko rin ibahagi na ating dinagdagan ang pondo para sa Philippine Sports Commission sa taong ito at noong mga nakaraang taon. Ang pagtaas na ito ng mga resources ay upang lalo pang paunlarin ang paghahanda at pagsasanay ng ating mga atleta,” Go shared.

“Kasama sa ating isinulong sa PSC ang pagbigay ng assistance para sa pagsasagawa ng PRISAA National Games at para sa suporta sa mga regional tournaments ninyo,” he added.

Senator Go, who chairs both the Senate Committee on Sports and the Senate Committee on Youth, emphasized the importance of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, camaraderie, and resilience among the youth. He that sports instills values that will prepare the youth for the future, both as individuals and as community members.

He also praised PRISAA officials, led by National Chairperson Reverend Father Vicente Uy and Vice Chairperson Reverend Father Jessie Pasquin, current President Edgar Balasta, incoming President Esther Perez, and Executive Director Bong Atilano, among others, for their collaborative efforts in making this year’s games a success. He also recognized the support of the PSC and the City Government of Legazpi, led by Mayor Geraldine Rosal, for supporting grassroots sports development initiatives.

Senator Go highlighted key legislative measures he has championed. He was the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the Philippine National Games, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20.

He also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports, offering a secondary education program with a specialized sports curriculum developed jointly with the Department of Education and the PSC.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Go has also consistently pushed for increased budgets for sports programs, funding that will go towards grassroots sports development programs as well as towards improving training and preparation for international athletes.

In collaboration with the PSC, Go also extended substantial financial support to Filipino athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Go and PSC officials handed out checks worth P500,000 in June to each Olympian.

"Let us continue to support and encourage our youth to engage in sports. Through our combined efforts, we can develop a nation of strong, resilient, and disciplined individuals ready to face the challenges of tomorrow," Senator Go concluded.