GAB LAGMAN AND HYACINTH CALLADO: ‘CHASING IN THE WILD’

Gwy Saludes’ University Series now has over 650 million reads on Wattpad. And following the success of the series adaptations of The Rain in Espana and Safe Skies, Archer, anticipation for the third book is at an all-time high. Chasing in the Wild is set to premiere on Viva One this 16 August.

Starring Gab Lagman as Sevi and Hyacinth Callado as Elyse, this installment is directed by Thop Nazareno (best known for Edward, Best Film at the Young Critics Circle Awards and TV5 hit series Niña, Niño).

“Ako mismo pinanood ko ang first two movies. I read the books even the adaptation were really good. Yung pressure to translate it to a series was very challenging at yung pressure nya is good pressure we just try to have fun. Lagi ko sinasabi kay Gab at Hya na iba itong book natin hindi natin pwede i-compare ito sa first two books kasi magkakaiba talaga sila at lahat sila maganda (I saw the first two movies and read the books. They are different from each other. We must not compare),” Direk Thop said.

Opposites attract as the simple and fun-loving engineering student and basketball team captain Sevi Camero meets Elyse Ledezma, a rich and spoiled management student and cheerleader from a rival school.

“We hold a lot of responsibility to show respect for the stories. The cheerleading sometimes would make me anxious, but I’m grateful for it and it shows that we care,” Hyacinth shared.

Gab Lagman meanwhile admits that this is the biggest break of his career.

“This is the biggest project that were doing and pressure is good it means na mahalaga ang project na ito sa amin and we just want to do our best kahit ma sustain lang namin ang success ng first and second book (this project is very important and we want to sustain the success of the first two books),” Gab said.

From cat-dog banter to friendly breakfast dates to a five-year relationship full of love, we follow all the ups and downs and milestones of Elyse and Sevi’s relationship. But as they grow together, can their young love survive the realities of life?

Gab Lagman and Hyacinth Callado are joined by a strong supporting cast. Dominic Ochoa and Angelu de Leon play the role of Elyse’s parents, Alfred Ledezma and Adriana Erin Ledezma. Jairus Aquino plays Shan, Elyse’s half-brother. Wilbert Ross plays Arkin, Sevi’s bestfriend. Anjo Yllana, PJ Abellana, Yumi Garcia, and Keann Johnson, are some of the new characters that will bring color to Elyse and Sevi’s life. And of course, the whole Univerkada is set to return to support Elyse and Sevi’s relationship.

Before witnessing the epic love story of Elyse and Sevi, take a sneak peek into the preparations made to create an exciting show for everyone. From exclusive interviews to a behind-the-scenes look at Hyacinth’s cheer dance training, their acting workshop, pictorials, and more, join Hyacinth, Gab and the whole Univerkada in their journey to preparing for the show. “Let the Chase Begin” is a pre-season special episode set to premiere on 2 August only on Viva One.

Don’t miss the premiere of Chasing in the Wild on Viva One on 16 August, 2024, with new episodes every Friday thereafter.