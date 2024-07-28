Foreign POGO workers told: Leave country voluntarily

In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ban all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday appealed to foreign workers in the industry to leave the country voluntarily.

In a statement, BI commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed that the agency will cancel all working visas issued to foreign POGO workers and cited that companies must also downgrade their employees’ visas within 59 days or be forced to leave the country.

“We expect peaceful and voluntary compliance from the majority of the foreign workers who will be ordered to leave, but the bureau will take the extreme measure of bringing deportation procedures against individuals who refuse to comply,” Tansingco said.

The BI estimates more than 20,000 foreign workers will be affected by the crackdown and Tansingco said that the agency will coordinate with other government offices to ensure the smooth implementation of the President’s order.

To recall, Marcos issued the directive during his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) last 22 July which aims to address concerns over illegal activities linked to POGOs, including kidnapping and human trafficking.

The BI will work with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to identify foreign nationals working for POGOs with suspended or expired licenses.

“We will work on this information to further track down other foreign nationals who might still be staying in the country illegally despite the closing down of their companies,” Tansingco said.

The agency will also intensify its manhunt operations against illegal online gaming companies.

