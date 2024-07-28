Eye center serves cataract patients

The show must go on as they say.

Bad weather did not stop volunteer eye doctors at the Tzu Chi Eye Center from serving poor cataract patients who braved floods and heavy downpour on 24 July.

The hospital was open that day with volunteer Dr. Alex Sua and the medical team performing eight surgeries and providing consultation to five other patients.

Tzu Chi staff and volunteers also cooked and served hot meals for patients before the center opened.

“We feel for our patients who braved the heavy rains and floods to receive treatment for their eye diseases, and proud of our volunteers and medical team for not letting them down,” according to the eye center. “Duty calls and they answered, courageously and happily, like real bodhisattvas.”