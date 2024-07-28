Express Yourself Drawing inspiration where art becomes a beacon of avant-garde creativity, rises the a statement in the world of artistry — the Brut Collective.

The new all-male extraordinary creative force is composed of Reb Belleza, Ron Lopez Davis, David Kaufman and Sandino Martin. Each artist prides himself in distinctive artistic expression and uniqueness. Sandino Martin’s haunting sculptures are fashioned from forgotten narratives and reclaimed dreams. Each provocative piece reflects the complexities of human experience.