Express Yourself Drawing inspiration where art becomes a beacon of avant-garde creativity, rises the a statement in the world of artistry — the Brut Collective.
The new all-male extraordinary creative force is composed of Reb Belleza, Ron Lopez Davis, David Kaufman and Sandino Martin. Each artist prides himself in distinctive artistic expression and uniqueness. Sandino Martin’s haunting sculptures are fashioned from forgotten narratives and reclaimed dreams. Each provocative piece reflects the complexities of human experience.
David Kaufman, transforms canvases into modern urban landscapes. Each painting is a symphony of raw emotion channeling a highly intuitive reaction to his brilliant compositions. Reb Belleza’s outstanding multimedia installations merges artistry with reality resulting in thought provoking dialogue. His art is an immersive experience of the realities of life and relevant issues.
An impressive visual narrative of today’s complexities and reality bites. Ron Lopez Davis, a luminary in the realm of outsider art, paints to reveal universal truths. His intricate compositions echoes the pulse of human experience, realness and poetic grace. The Brut Collective is more than an exhibition — it is a catalyst for self-discovery and societal transformation. The excellent works of these four remarkable artists are testaments to the power of imagination and the resilience of the human spirit.
Exhibit runs until 3 August 2024 at J Studio, Pasillo 18, La Fuerza Gate 1 Compound 2241, Chino Roces, Makati City. Gallery schedule: Tuesday to Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gallery Contact info: (+63) 935-537-6399 Gallery contact person: Genevieve Magisa — gallery manager; Email: jstudiogallery2017@gmail.com IG: artjstudio/FB: J Studio.