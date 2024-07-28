East Ukraine village captured

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russia on Saturday claimed the capture of another village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region amid heavy fighting, as its forces advanced towards the city of Pokrovsk.

The defense ministry said Russian troops “liberated” the village of Lozuvatske, about 24 kilometers east of Pokrovsk and near the Russian-occupied small town of Ocheretyne.

Ukraine has not confirmed the village changing hands.

Kyiv’s defense ministry said early Saturday that Ukrainian forces had halted 37 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk area.

The hardest fighting was near the village of Novooleksandrivka, it said. This village is around two kilometers from Lozuvatske and was claimed by Russia last month.

On Saturday, Russian aerial bombing of the Donetsk region hit the town of Myrnograd close to Pokrovsk and the town of Kurakhove further south.

At least five people were wounded including an 11-year-old child who was in the yard of a private house, regional prosecutors said.

The head of the Donetsk regional administration Vadym Filashkin posted images of the aftermath, including an apartment block with windows blown out and debris strewn on the street.

“Not a day passes without Russian shelling. Protect yourself —evacuate!” he appealed to residents.

Civilians killed

In the northern Sumy region, a 14-year-old boy was killed and 12 wounded, six of them children, by Russia firing rocket launchers on the center of the city of Glukhiv near the border with Russia, prosecutors said.

Another person was killed in the northeast Kharkiv region, while five were injured in Donetsk in the east, authorities said.

In the southern Kherson region, a 37-year-old woman in Antonivka was killed while a 67-year-old man was seriously wounded by Russian shelling of the town of Bilozerka a few kilometers from the Dnipro river, the military administration said.

Russian shelling on a multi-storey building in the Korableny district killed a 64-year-old woman, Kherson Regional State Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.

In Russia, a civilian was killed during Ukraine strikes in the border region of Belgorod, which is targeted almost daily by Kyiv’s forces, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

A source from Ukraine’s defense ministry also said Kyiv had attacked with drones a refinery and three airfields in Russia overnight.

The source also confirmed that three Russian military helicopters were targeted by “acts of sabotage,” one in Samara and two in the Moscow region.