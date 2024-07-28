DSWD provides cash-for-work for typhoon-hit locals

As part of their efforts to assist families and individuals affected by Super Typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon or Habagat, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) facilitated temporary employment under the cash-for-work (CFW) program for 100 beneficiaries on Saturday, 27 July.

“As part of the holistic and proactive approach of the Department to assist typhoon-affected locals, the DSWD provided cash-for-work assistance as a temporary source of employment to our affected kababayans from nearby areas in Metro Manila. The beneficiaries are helping in the repacking of family food packs at the National Resource Operations Center,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao on Saturday.

Another batch of 100 beneficiaries will render CFW service today at the agency’s main disaster response hub in Pasay City.