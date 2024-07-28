DSWD eyes swift relief operations

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the agency’s Disaster Response and Management Group to expedite relief operations in areas severely hit by super typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure no Filipino is left behind, the DSWD is working round-the-clock to deliver aid to affected communities in Luzon.

The agency’s National Resource Operations Center in Pasay City has been operating overtime to produce and distribute a massive amount of family food packs.

To date, over 900,000 boxes of FFPs have been sent to affected local government units in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Bicol.

In addition, the DSWD has employed individuals who lost their livelihood due to the floods through a cash-for-work program to augment its relief operations.