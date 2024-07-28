DMW hosts job fair for Philippine-Japan Friendship Week

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will host a job fair offering 25,000 positions as the Philippines and Japan celebrate Friendship Week.

The fair, co-sponsored by the Japanese Embassy, will be held on 1 August 2024 at Robinsons Galleria from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Overseas Filipino workers interested in construction, medical and healthcare, hotel and restaurant, and customer service jobs can apply.

The DMW and the embassy aim to connect Filipinos with legitimate recruiters and provide information about Japanese work culture, the agency said.

The Friendship Week celebrations will run from 30 to 31 July 2024 at the DMW office in Mandaluyong City. The agencies will offer free labor trend and career seminars, as well as basic Japanese language lessons.