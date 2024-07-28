DFA slams Mao Ning

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday said China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson’s “mischaracterization” of the country’s rotational and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre in the West Philippine Sea was “unfortunate.”

“Instead of acknowledging how two countries were able to manage differences in order to avoid miscalculation and misunderstanding, the spokesperson chose to misrepresent what has been agreed between the Philippines and China regarding RORE missions in Ayungin Shoal,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said in a statement.

Daza was referring to her counterpart, Mao Ning, who earlier insisted that the provisional arrangement for the country’s RORE mission was based on China’s principled position on Ayungin Shoal, which they referred to as Ren’ai Jiao.

Daza reiterated the understanding between the Philippines and China was aboveboard and the country’s position on Ayungin Shoal was consistent and anchored on international law.

“Let us make it absolutely clear: The understanding between the Philippines and China was concluded in good faith, with the explicit agreement that it will not prejudice national positions. It is not helpful to keep giving false notions about what has been agreed on and how they were implemented,” she said.

“The Philippines’ core positions on West Philippine Sea issues remain clear and consistent, including as regards our legally-settled maritime entitlements and our lawful right to conduct routine activities within our own exclusive economic zone,” she added.